Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of Hyatt Hotels worth $36,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after buying an additional 171,553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after buying an additional 105,348 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

H opened at $98.97 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.02.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

