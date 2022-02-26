Hydra (HYDRA) Price Reaches $8.02 on Exchanges

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $8.02 or 0.00020468 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $69.05 million and $449,195.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.83 or 0.07077070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,185.90 or 0.99977793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00048934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,730,778 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

