Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.266 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd.

TSE H opened at C$31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.40. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.70 and a one year high of C$33.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.54.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

