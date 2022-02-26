Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:HY opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $98.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

