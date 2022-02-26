Hyve (HYVE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $38,138.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $3.13 million and $38,138.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.54 or 0.07041592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,550.28 or 1.00258959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.