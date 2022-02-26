Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.
HYZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.
