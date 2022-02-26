I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $907,947.05 and $2,412.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00238256 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003902 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,426,132 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.