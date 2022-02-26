IBC Advanced Alloys (IB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
CVE:IB traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.60 million and a P/E ratio of -9.55. IBC Advanced Alloys has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.32.
About IBC Advanced Alloys (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.