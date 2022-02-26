IBC Advanced Alloys (IB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

CVE:IB traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.60 million and a P/E ratio of -9.55. IBC Advanced Alloys has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.32.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

