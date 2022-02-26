IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. IBEX reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IBEX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IBEX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.01. 20,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.99. IBEX has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

