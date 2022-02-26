IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. IBEX reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.
On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IBEX.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IBEX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IBEX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.01. 20,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.99. IBEX has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50.
IBEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
