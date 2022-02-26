Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.92. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after buying an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ichor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Ichor by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Ichor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after buying an additional 49,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ICHR stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. 209,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,579. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ichor has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

