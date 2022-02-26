Idavoll Network (IDV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $302,174.00

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and $302,174.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00046766 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.97 or 0.07153715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.93 or 0.99441130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00048995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

