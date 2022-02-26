Idena Market Capitalization Hits $5.25 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Idena has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $99,955.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.45 or 0.00195342 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00205604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022705 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.20 or 0.07014424 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,039,385 coins and its circulating supply is 57,479,232 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

