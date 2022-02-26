Idle Price Tops $1.10 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002851 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $50,085.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idle has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.20 or 0.07014424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,525.00 or 0.99745406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,830,210 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

