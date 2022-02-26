IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of IES worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at $1,906,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 9.8% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 459,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 41,124 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IES by 275.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 35,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IES by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $887.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.80 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%.

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $51,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

