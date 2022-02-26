Ignition Market Capitalization Tops $154,206.10 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $154,206.10 and $34.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,526,260 coins and its circulating supply is 1,513,087 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

