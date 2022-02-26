Illuvium Hits Market Capitalization of $360.72 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $360.72 million and approximately $15.58 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $561.09 or 0.01433724 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.04 or 0.07098580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,969.89 or 0.99577769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00048594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

