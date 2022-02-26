Illuvium Market Capitalization Achieves $347.88 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $347.88 million and $15.51 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $541.11 or 0.01401486 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,702.65 or 0.06999851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,544.89 or 0.99831199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

