ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $63,535.17 and approximately $38,063.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,199,412 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

