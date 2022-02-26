Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

IMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMRX opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

About Immuneering (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.