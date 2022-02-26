Immunic’s (IMUX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 470.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Immunic stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.69. 80,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,384. The stock has a market cap of $280.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.83. Immunic has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Immunic by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

