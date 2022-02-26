ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.14

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.14 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.69 ($0.08). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08), with a volume of 15,898 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.14. The company has a market cap of £16.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

