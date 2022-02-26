Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,702.65 or 0.06999851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,544.89 or 0.99831199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003088 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

