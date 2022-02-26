Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Trading Up 32.1% Over Last 7 Days

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.02 or 0.07049812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.44 or 0.99733198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

