INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

INDT stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $782.08 million, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $82.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -23.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 265,653 shares of company stock worth $20,161,664. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INDT shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

