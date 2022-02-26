Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ingevity by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.13.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

