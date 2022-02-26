Ink (INK) Achieves Market Cap of $420,860.39

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $420,860.39 and approximately $29,612.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.92 or 0.07024843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,549.73 or 0.99784135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048207 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

