Ink Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. Ink has a market cap of $379,582.77 and approximately $12,574.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.02 or 0.07049812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.44 or 0.99733198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048222 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.