Innova Price Reaches $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 255.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Innova has traded up 255.9% against the dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $157,844.76 and approximately $42.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

