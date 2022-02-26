Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 36.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 107.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 19.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 181,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

