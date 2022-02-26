Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000.

BATS EPRF opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

