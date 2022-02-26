Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) Trading 2.2% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. Approximately 73 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 37.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.