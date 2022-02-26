Insider Buying: Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) Director Acquires 2,200 Shares of Stock

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Get Rating) Director François-Olivier Laplante bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,824.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,196,381.20.

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.89 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

