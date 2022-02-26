Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells 510 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total transaction of C$430,568.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,274.68.

Shopify stock traded up C$9.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$859.95. The stock had a trading volume of 359,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,421. The stock has a market cap of C$98.04 billion and a PE ratio of 29.31. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of C$752.00 and a 52 week high of C$2,228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,297.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,670.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,068.00.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

