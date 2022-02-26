Insider Selling: Ultra Lithium Inc (CVE:ULI) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Ultra Lithium Inc (CVE:ULI – Get Rating) Director Andrew Lee Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$13,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,675.
Andrew Lee Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, Andrew Lee Smith sold 20,000 shares of Ultra Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Andrew Lee Smith sold 20,000 shares of Ultra Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$5,200.00.
Shares of Ultra Lithium stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.08. 5,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,659. Ultra Lithium Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.67 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.
Ultra Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the La Borita Brine lithium project, which comprises 4 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 hectares located within the Lithium Triangle of Argentina, Chile, and Bolivia; the Georgia Lake lithium pegmatites property consisting of 16 mineral claims covering an area of 2,416 hectares of land located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario; the Forgan Lake lithium property that comprise 16 units covering an area of 256 hectares of land located in the Thunder Bay mining district in Northwestern Ontario; and the South Big Smoky Valley Brine lithium project comprising 659 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,500 hectares of land located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.
