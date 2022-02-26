Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.70. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $3,016,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

NSIT stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

