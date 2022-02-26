Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,345. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

