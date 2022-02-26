Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,183 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,588,000 after acquiring an additional 162,001 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 304,439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,931,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,589,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

NTLA stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.32.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.