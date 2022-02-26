Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $128.47 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

