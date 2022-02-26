Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.60

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.60 and traded as high as $52.00. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 291,524 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

The company has a market cap of $697.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at $10,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

