Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Stake Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,080 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

