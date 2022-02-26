Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) is Towercrest Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 1.63% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,276,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,634,000 after purchasing an additional 124,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after buying an additional 124,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 907,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 829,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after buying an additional 31,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

