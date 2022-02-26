Invesco Ltd. Acquires 143,788 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,788 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Hancock Whitney worth $19,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 98.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 201,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,111.9% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 112,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWC. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.