Invesco Ltd. Acquires 59,338 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 677.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Upstart worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $81,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 155.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Upstart by 133.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 161,641 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,372 shares of company stock worth $106,808,329. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $135.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.34. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.