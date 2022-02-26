Invesco Ltd. Acquires 59,338 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 677.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Upstart worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $81,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 155.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Upstart by 133.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 161,641 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,372 shares of company stock worth $106,808,329. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $135.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.34. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.