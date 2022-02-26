Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Li Auto worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $12,519,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 9.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 19.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of LI opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.63 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Profile (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.