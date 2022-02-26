Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,859,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,788 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.76% of Acacia Research worth $19,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the third quarter worth $2,464,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the second quarter worth $1,112,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acacia Research by 5.7% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acacia Research by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the second quarter worth $464,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

In other Acacia Research news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $29,592.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $7.60.

Acacia Research Profile (Get Rating)

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.