Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of PG&E worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 44.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 126,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 38,724 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,837,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in PG&E by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,503,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after acquiring an additional 201,063 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

