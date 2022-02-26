Invesco Ltd. Buys 285,838 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,838 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $22,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $10,925,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 151.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,647,000 after buying an additional 225,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,951 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,235. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

