Invesco Ltd. Buys 494,060 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,060 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.16% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $22,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 391,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

