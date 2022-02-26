Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,355 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of Realogy worth $20,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,835,000 after buying an additional 1,041,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth $11,790,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 560,682 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth $6,973,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 5,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 353,982 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.59.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

