Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $22,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RGA opened at $113.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

